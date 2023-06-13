Home » The new Nothing Phone 2 arrives on July 11: everything we know
Technology

The new Nothing Phone 2 arrives on July 11: everything we know

by admin
The new Nothing Phone 2 arrives on July 11: everything we know

It is the successor to what has undoubtedly been the most anticipated Android smartphone of 2022, and which too we at Italian Tech liked it a lot (so much to even beat the Pixel 6A). It is the Nothing Phone 2, the second phone of the company co-founded by Carl Pei, already one of the founders of OnePlus.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be unveiled at 5pm on 11 July and that the presentation event can be followed in live streaming (starting from here). More or less everything else is left to speculation.

Telephone

From nothing to over 1 million: Nothing celebrates a record 2022

Bigger screen, more powerful processor

Except perhaps for the processor: on the Nothing site, precisely in the Events pagethe image of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 stands out, so it is highly probable that that is the chip chosen for the Phone 2. Which is a great nice step up from the Snapdragon 778G 5G last year.

Lo screenwhich is still among the best-selling parts of the Phone 1 today, should be slightly larger, just 0.15″ more, to reach a quota 6.7” (against the previous 6.55”). The battery is also slightly larger, which should go from 4500 to 4700 mAh, while the rear LEDs remain substantially confirmed, which are the distinctive feature of these phones. They will be arranged in much the same way and will be around the same amount, but done joining multiple separate stripsso as to allow greater versatility in switching on and off.

See also  How to Build the Perfect Roller Coaster - In Games and Reality - Park Beyond

twitter: the announcement about 3 years of updates

Interview

Carl Pei: “With Nothing we want to make technology fun again”

by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli

More rounded (and very recycled)

From an aesthetic point of view, the Phone 2 will not lose the resemblance to the iPhonewhich Pei has never denied, but this year he should aim for another iPhone: no longer square like the 5 but rounded like the 6.

Your phone should also have a less impact from an environmental point of view: the company explained that it has reduced the carbon footprint compared to the Phone 1 and above all that the Phone 2 was made with three times the recycled components compared to its predecessor (the frame is 100% recycled aluminumproduced with 100% renewable energy) and that the packaging will also be completely plastic-free and made with more than 60% recycled fibre.

From the point of view of softwareanother aspect of the Phone 1 that we had greatly appreciated, Nothing confirmed via Twitter that “we will continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates”.

It remains to be seen if and how all these improvements will translate into the prezzo to the consumer, who seemed focused and competitive last year (starting from 499 euros), but to find out it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks.

See also  Brain-computer interface: Neuralink apparently receives approval

@capoema

You may also like

Smartphones under 200 euros: Five good models

From Treccani an online course to learn how...

Sony A9 III will be the mirrorless camera...

OTCB Smart LiFePO4 battery? What is that? Power...

Half Generation Update!! F120 RGB Core Fan NZXT...

Amazon offers wireless security camera with solar panel...

The new Nothing Phone 2 arrives on July...

iOS 16.5.1 will be released soon to fix...

Apple Music and Dolby Atmos tested

[Evaluation]moto RAZR 40 Ultra’s water-repellent appearance, external screen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy