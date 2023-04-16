Home » The first “revolutionary new product” in the past 10 years?Breaking the news that Apple reveals 7 key points of the June conference
Technology

The first “revolutionary new product” in the past 10 years?Breaking the news that Apple reveals 7 key points of the June conference

by admin
The first “revolutionary new product” in the past 10 years?Breaking the news that Apple reveals 7 key points of the June conference

Apple WWDC 2023 date confirmed. (Picture/Apple)

Apple is about to hold the WWDC developer conference on June 6. As usual, there will be a series of software version upgrades, such as iOS and macOS, etc. This year, there are many new hardware products. 7 key points, and it is also predicted that Apple will be the first hardware to launch a “new item” in the past ten years.

“Bloomberg” reported that the finale of this WWDC is Apple’s long-rumored “virtual reality” headset, as well as its new xrOS system and development software. This product is considered to replace the iPhone in the future, and it is Apple’s first “new category” hard product in the past ten years. However, “Bloomberg” also stated that Apple will not be able to list it immediately after it is released, and will wait for developers to develop software and products. Serve.

In addition, Apple will also release a new generation of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, neither of which will have too iconic new features, but will satisfy users’ wish lists through a number of small-scale improvements. It is reported that Apple will lay the software foundation for the OLED screen iPad Pro that will be launched next year in iPadOS 17 in advance, and may respond to EU policies to open sideloading in iOS 17, allowing users to install apps from channels other than the App Store.

“Bloomberg” said that it is expected that the new generation of Apple Watch released this year will not have too many changes on the hardware side. However, Apple fans can look forward to watchOS. It will be the biggest revision in recent years, and the new interface will enhance functionality. Simultaneously will also debut macOS and tvOS, both are considered not to have much change.

See also  Rumor has it that Surface Duo 3 will cancel the classic design, but keep the "Duo" spirit

Another hardware product is focused on Mac computers. According to Bloomberg, Apple is currently developing products including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and the first homemade MacBook Air. The Mac Pro, the top computer with chips, and the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro for high-end users are also developing a new generation of versions.

However, not all of the above-mentioned Mac models will appear at WWDC. It is rumored that Apple will only announce some of them, and there will be no next-generation M3 chip models. The M2 series chips will still be used. The current highest probability is the 15-inch MacBook Air.

“Bloomberg” revealed the 7 key points of Apple’s WWDC conference:

1. Virtual reality helmet

2.xrOS system and development software

3.iOS 17

4.iPadOS 17

5. The new MacBook

6.macOS 14

7. watchOS 10 major upgrade

“You may also want to see”

The sword refers to OpenAI!Musk plans to launch an AI startup

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

You may also like

The best photovoltaic deals: power station, solar panel,...

Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G review: just a...

Logitech Zone Learn headphones, for youth and education

You will never imagine how many times a...

Twitter boss Elon Musk gives in to conflict...

PowerPoint: Create Quiz | TechSmith

Teufel BOOMSTER win, Volvo XC40 Single Motor Test...

Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird: IT vulnerability with high...

Suicide Squad: Victory over the Justice League postponed...

vivo V29 Pro exposed, Dimensity 8000, 6.7-inch screen,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy