The first “revolutionary new product” in the past 10 years?Breaking the news that Apple reveals 7 key points of the June conference

Apple is about to hold the WWDC developer conference on June 6. As usual, there will be a series of software version upgrades, such as iOS and macOS, etc. This year, there are many new hardware products. 7 key points, and it is also predicted that Apple will be the first hardware to launch a “new item” in the past ten years.

“Bloomberg” reported that the finale of this WWDC is Apple’s long-rumored “virtual reality” headset, as well as its new xrOS system and development software. This product is considered to replace the iPhone in the future, and it is Apple’s first “new category” hard product in the past ten years. However, “Bloomberg” also stated that Apple will not be able to list it immediately after it is released, and will wait for developers to develop software and products. Serve.

In addition, Apple will also release a new generation of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, neither of which will have too iconic new features, but will satisfy users’ wish lists through a number of small-scale improvements. It is reported that Apple will lay the software foundation for the OLED screen iPad Pro that will be launched next year in iPadOS 17 in advance, and may respond to EU policies to open sideloading in iOS 17, allowing users to install apps from channels other than the App Store.

“Bloomberg” said that it is expected that the new generation of Apple Watch released this year will not have too many changes on the hardware side. However, Apple fans can look forward to watchOS. It will be the biggest revision in recent years, and the new interface will enhance functionality. Simultaneously will also debut macOS and tvOS, both are considered not to have much change.

Another hardware product is focused on Mac computers. According to Bloomberg, Apple is currently developing products including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and the first homemade MacBook Air. The Mac Pro, the top computer with chips, and the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro for high-end users are also developing a new generation of versions.

However, not all of the above-mentioned Mac models will appear at WWDC. It is rumored that Apple will only announce some of them, and there will be no next-generation M3 chip models. The M2 series chips will still be used. The current highest probability is the 15-inch MacBook Air.

“Bloomberg” revealed the 7 key points of Apple’s WWDC conference:

1. Virtual reality helmet

2.xrOS system and development software

3.iOS 17

4.iPadOS 17

5. The new MacBook

6.macOS 14

7. watchOS 10 major upgrade

