Compared with other audio and video products launched by Apple, Apple TV has received less attention from both consumers and manufacturers, but Apple has no plans to give up. It is said that the new version will finally be launched before the end of this year, according to a report by the website MacRumors. , the new version of Apple TV will have four major upgrades.

Switch to an A14 Bionic processor

The website quoted Bloomberg author Mark Gurman’s analysis that the new version of Apple TV will use the same A14 Bionic processor as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. After the upgrade, it will be better than the A12 Bionic chip used in the current Apple TV 4K, and it will be more efficient in programs and games. Performance will be significantly improved. In addition, the report also mentioned that the new version of Apple TV will increase to 4GB RAM, and the system response is expected to be faster than the previous 3GB RAM.

Attract consumers with affordable pricing

Someone found the unreleased Siri Remote in the code of iOS 16 Beta. I believe it is to prepare for the new version of Apple TV. It is not known what new functions will be added to the new version of the remote control. Some users hope that Apple will add the U1 chip to facilitate the Search with FindMy if lost. Finally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new version of Apple TV may buck the trend and cut prices to narrow the pricing distance from Chromecast and Roku. The last time Apple TV was released was the Apple TV 4K in April 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new Apple TV would be released in the second half of this year. Mark Gurman believes that it will be launched within this year, and it is getting closer and closer to the release.

Source: macrumors