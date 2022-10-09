Autumn fruit by definition, the chestnuts they have a very old history. The chestnut plant developed between Asia and Europe, then becoming an integral part of the American flora, spreading also in Italy presumably from the Apuan Alps (in upper Tuscany), and then spread like wildfire. It was the Greeks who exalted and testified to its various beneficial properties for our body, while the Romans defined them as “of little value”.

To date, the consumption of chestnuts it is very popular in autumn as a fresh fruit, while throughout the rest of the year it is brought to the table in the form of processed products such as sweets or flours. Chestnuts are among the most caloric fruits, with a contribution of 193 kcal for only 100 grams of edible part; this data derives above all from a scarcity of water, which constitutes only 42% of their total weight. The remaining part is then given by carbohydrates, sugars and fibers, while as regards vitamins we find particularly the vitamina A, C, D and the various forms of vitamin B.

The contribution of potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, sulfur, chlorine and magnesium is also very good. THE benefits that chestnuts give to our body are many and for a long time, their satiating power so as to call its plant “bread tree”, as both eaten fresh and in the form of flour, these delights of nature are quite satiating. Even more this happens during the changes of season, when chestnuts give the body strength and vitality, compensating for the imbalances of mineral salts and fundamental nutrients, but restoring energy especially after physical and sporting activity.

Furthermore, they are very good for our nervous system and for pregnant women, as well as for anemic subjects; they help keep intestinal transit active and regulate, promoting the fight against constipation. Not containing gluten, they can also be consumed by celiacs.

And normal consumption of chestnuts has no contraindications, except those related to the high content of starch. As with potatoes, in fact, excessive consumption can generate hypersensitivity to subjects suffering from gastrointestinal disorders.

However, these effects are counteracted by consuming chestnuts together with sweet fern and licorice, ingredients commonly present in all carminative herbal teas. Furthermore, as already mentioned, being a rich source of sugars, they are completely not recommended for diabetics or those who suffer from problems related to excessive weight.