The new work of “Goddess of War Elysium” is not popular, and the Japanese physical film collapsed to half price after only two weeks of listing | 4Gamers

Valkyrie Elysium, the latest work of the “Goddess of War” series developed by Square Enix, has obviously suffered from commercial results. After only two weeks of listing, the price of physical films in Japan has dropped by half.

Including Japan’s leading online shopping platform Amazon and the brick-and-mortar chain store GEO, they have been discounted from the original price of 8,580 yen to about 4,500 yen, which is close to half price.

In terms of Famitsu sales statistics, the PS4 version sold 23,295 sets in the first week of launch (3rd of the week), and the PS5 version was 17,067 sets (5th of the week), but the PS4 version dropped to 3,016 sets in the second week. (No. 13 that week), the PS5 version fell out of the list directly, which shows that the reputation is bad.

If you want to talk about the reason why “Goddess of War in the Pure Land of Bliss” eats turtles, in addition to some players who don’t like the appearance of Valkyrie, the biggest problem is that the game time is too short, and many players who play fast are about 6-8 rounds. It ends in an hour, and even if there are multiple endings, it won’t last long.

And because the game is not made to 3A level specifications, even if the combat system is still good, there are still many flaws in the plot performance and system layout. Films will cause pressure on merchants to sell goods, thus causing the price of new films to collapse.

In September this year, Square Enix can say that A-2A-level works have been released in a frenzy. In addition to the already listed “Chronicles of the Gods”, “Goddess of War Elysium” and “Dragon Quest 10 Offline”, there is also “Xinghai Ranger”. 6″, “Harvestella”, “Dragon Quest Treasure Hunt: Blue Eyes and the Sky Compass”, “Royal Knights 2: Rebirth”, “Resurrection SaGa~The Song of the Bard~ Heavy Plate making” and the finale “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion”.

Excluding the last three games that belong to the remastered version, whether there will be another situation in this wave at the end of the year may be something that many players continue to look forward to and fear.

