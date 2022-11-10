I saw the ecological transition with my own eyes. What is it, really. I saw it in Rimini, at a fair called Ecomondo: it was born 25 years ago, when climate change was still called for what it is, global warming, and only a few scientists and a few geeks talked about it.

At that time the fair was called Ricicla and it dealt with the recycling industry, forerunner of what would later become the circular economy. Italy has become a world excellence in this field (almost nobody beats us on recycling), but the fair has also become an excellence, it has changed its name to Ecomondo and has grown year after year, as the theme of sustainability became more important. Today Ecomondo is a world: of companies, operators, visionaries. Those who have been there in past years say that an industrial supply chain is maturing. And those who argue that Italy is not readythat the ecological transition should slow down to wait for the needs of companies, should take a tour here, where there are hundreds of companies, ready.

The thing Interesting is that there are not only those that make solar panels or wind turbines, charging stations or waste management systems. There are companies that have nothing to do with sustainability, but that have chosen sustainability. There are even 80 that in recent months have put climate neutrality in the statute as a goal together with profit: earn, but do not pollute. It is not an easy promise: it involves investments, a change in production processes, a new mentality. But they are doing it and not only are they proud to the point of defining themselves as “happy”, but they are rewarded by the market.

This is the ecological transition that works. The beginning of a new capitalism, no longer rapacious, robber, selfish. The only possible one.