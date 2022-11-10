Home News The cold air will affect most of the central and eastern parts of my country and there will be a wide range of rain and snow weather-China Daily
News

The cold air will affect most of the central and eastern parts of my country and there will be a wide range of rain and snow weather-China Daily

by admin
The cold air will affect most of the central and eastern parts of my country and there will be a wide range of rain and snow weather-China Daily

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 10 (Reporter Yang Yuboluo) According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the strong cold air, from the 10th to the 13th, most of the Northwest, North China, Northeast China and most of the Jiangnan will be There was a northerly wind of magnitude 4-6, and the temperature dropped by 4-8 °C. The temperature in central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang dropped by 10-14 °C, and the local temperature was above 14 °C.

National gale and cooling forecast map (08:00 on November 10th – 08:00 on the 12th).The picture comes from the official website of the Central Meteorological Observatory

Among them, from 08:00 on November 10th to 08:00 on the 12th, central and eastern Xinjiang, most of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, eastern and northern Qinghai, Ningxia, Shaanxi, western Shanxi, northern Hebei, western Liaoning, western Jilin, western Henan, and northeastern Sichuan The temperature will drop by 4-6°C in the provinces and other places, and the temperature will drop by 8-10°C in parts of western and southern Gansu, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, and northern Shaanxi. -8 level.

In addition, due to the combined influence of cold and warm air, from the 10th to the 12th, there will be a large range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions. Among them, there will be heavy rain in parts of Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, central and northeastern Hebei, and central and southern Liaoning. ; There are heavy snowstorms in parts of central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang.

See also  Actively challenge the battle and win the battle to control the epidemic in the shortest time and at the lowest cost

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and other places There will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in some areas. Among them, there will be thick fog with visibility less than 500 meters in parts of southern Tianjin, northern Jiangsu, northeastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang and the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia. Visibility is less than 50 meters.

(Yang Yu)

[Editor in charge: Xu Ziming]

You may also like

The cold air will affect most of the...

The former president of Calabria Oliverio acquitted of...

Battle of the Reine, many fans gathered in...

Dear-waste, the Priula consortium helps Treviso companies pay...

The 31st “119” Fire Protection Publicity Day held...

The shocking video of Diabolik’s execution. And his...

Changsha was selected as a national pilot city...

Car goes off the road and ends up...

The 5th China International Import Expo

Pedavena to help families in crisis with their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy