People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 10 (Reporter Yang Yuboluo) According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the strong cold air, from the 10th to the 13th, most of the Northwest, North China, Northeast China and most of the Jiangnan will be There was a northerly wind of magnitude 4-6, and the temperature dropped by 4-8 °C. The temperature in central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang dropped by 10-14 °C, and the local temperature was above 14 °C.

National gale and cooling forecast map (08:00 on November 10th – 08:00 on the 12th).The picture comes from the official website of the Central Meteorological Observatory

Among them, from 08:00 on November 10th to 08:00 on the 12th, central and eastern Xinjiang, most of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, eastern and northern Qinghai, Ningxia, Shaanxi, western Shanxi, northern Hebei, western Liaoning, western Jilin, western Henan, and northeastern Sichuan The temperature will drop by 4-6°C in the provinces and other places, and the temperature will drop by 8-10°C in parts of western and southern Gansu, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, and northern Shaanxi. -8 level.

In addition, due to the combined influence of cold and warm air, from the 10th to the 12th, there will be a large range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions. Among them, there will be heavy rain in parts of Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, central and northeastern Hebei, and central and southern Liaoning. ; There are heavy snowstorms in parts of central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang.

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and other places There will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in some areas. Among them, there will be thick fog with visibility less than 500 meters in parts of southern Tianjin, northern Jiangsu, northeastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang and the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia. Visibility is less than 50 meters.

(Yang Yu)

[Editor in charge: Xu Ziming]