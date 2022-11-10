Sega, Inc. announced that Marvelous Inc. The brand new youth RPG game “LOOP8 Seance” decided to launch a special edition in Asia.

＜Asian Edition Bonus＞

Buy the first-run physical or download version to get character costumes!

Users who purchase the physical and digital versions of the first release can receive the character costumes supervised by Morikura, who is in charge of the character design of “LOOP8 Seances”, as a bonus.

■Morikura supervises Sakuya costumes

“Miss Daughter’s Final Dress” Outfit Code

■ Enshu Morikura Sakuya outfit

“Elegant Dress” clothing code

■Morikura supervises Kiki’s costume

“Fashion Outfits for Energetic Girls” Outfit Code

■ Enshu Morikura red princess outfit

“Midsummer’s Date Outfit” Outfit Code

<游戏概要>

■This world is a constant “choice”.

New youth RPG game “LOOP8 Seance”

This work is set on the stage of “Ashihara Nakatsu Town”, which is full of nostalgic atmosphere and is located in the Japanese countryside. The protagonist Nin needs to spend the month of August repeatedly here, and together with his partners, he will fight against the disaster that threatens mankind.” out”.

■In the ever-changing world, what kind of “choices” will you make?

In the world of “LOOP8 Seance”, the role of the intertwined “human relationships” and emotional AI “Karel System” between characters, as well as the player’s “choice” will bring “real-time” changes to the game. The “Karel System” will change the emotions and relationships of the characters around you all the time according to the actions you “choose”. It is not only the lines and options that will change, but the events that occur in the game, hostile characters and other content directly related to the game process will also undergo huge changes.

That is, each player gets a unique experience. It depends on your “choices” what kind of summer stories can be portrayed in a constantly changing world.

▲ Even if you encounter the same situation, it will be different each time you play

▲ An RPG that composes a story without relying on others and relying on its own “choice”

■ Living in a country town alternating between “everyday” and “unusual”.

Players will operate the protagonist Nani who lives in Ashihara Nakatsu, and spend the month of August in the alternation of “everyday part” and “non-daily part”.

In the “Daily Part”, players are able to build relationships with the characters while experiencing life in the town and school. In addition, among the characters living in the small town, there is a “host” possessed by “externalization” lurking. Pay attention to the changes in your character’s daily life, and prepare for a duel with an “extraordinary” host while using loops.

▲ Express your feelings through “proposals” to build relationships ▲ Characters will act freely according to the situation

■Turn human relationships into strength and protect daily life

In the “non-daily part”, players need to fight against the “Kawai” parasitic on the host, and challenge the maze called “Yangquan Hirazaka”.

The battle with “Huawai” is a turn-based command battle in a 3-person team, but the player can only control the protagonist, Nian. The two characters as companions act according to their own emotions and relationships with other characters.

In addition, the interpersonal relationship of the “extraordinary” host confronting the player will also have a huge impact on the battle.

Not only that, there is no concept of “level” in this work. The strength of the player during the battle is determined by the interpersonal relationships established in the “daily part” and daily training. The “choices” and “actions” players make in daily life will greatly affect the battle against “outsiders”.

Characters whose stamina drops to 0 in battle will die, and will not be revived in this cycle.

■Developer

Game Design/Scriptwriting

Shibamura Yuri Main works: “High Mobility Fantasy~Shinyu Marching Song~”, “Sword Ranbu”

role conception

Morikura Yen Main works: Virtual idol “Kizuna AI”

Adachi Shingo Main works: animation “Sword Art Online”

concept art

キツネイロ Main works: “Tianhu”

music

Tokuyuki Iwatray Main works: “Ace Attorney” series (3/5/6)

development coordinator

SIEG GAMES Main works: “Grandia” series, “LUNAR” series

