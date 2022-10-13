Home Technology The next-generation console and PC version of the adventure ARPG “The Last Aurelu Warrior” will be launched today, and the fire of the alien revolution will be ignited | Game Corner | Digital
The digital version of The Last Oricru, a new ARPG by Czech developer GoldKnights, is officially on sale today (13) days on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, supporting traditional Chinese interface and subtitles. Players can go to the sci-fi-medieval-style planet Vardonia to settle at any time.

Figure / “The Final Aureklu Warrior”

“The Last of the Aurelus” stars the somewhat arrogant Silver, who lives in a faraway alien world (spaceship crash), coincidentally the planet is at war, and Silver is drawn into this bloody civil war.

Officially, players can choose to support different factions or betray them, but must suffer the consequences. Each decision has a major impact on the ever-changing story, and that’s one of the main features of The Ultimate Aureklus.

Figure / “The Final Aureklu Warrior”

On the other hand, even though the scale of the game scene is huge, the official pointed out that players will never get lost, “As an artist once said, there are no mistakes in the world, there are only ‘happy little accidents’, dialogues that seem to change slightly at first, and finally It could decide the fate of an entire faction.” Like the butterfly effect, players can replay The Last of Aurekru over and over again, each time being a unique experience.

“The Ultimate Aureklu Warrior” supports single-player and (split screen and online multiplayer) co-op experiences, and players who cooperate perfectly will be rewarded with special spells and items. The game also provides different difficulty options, not only professional players, but also casual RPG players who pay attention to branching narrative and cooperative play fun.

See also  What is (still) missing from Italian startups

Figure / “The Final Aureklu Warrior”

