According to some foreign players, after the next-generation upgraded version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” was released, some female monsters and NPCs were found to have very explicit performances, and the female genitals were clearly visible, which surprised many players. Adult performance.

According to reports from foreign media kotaku, CDPR seems to have accidentally added the adult-oriented module “Vaginas for Everyone” made by players. This module can make the genitals of female characters in the game very clear. The official has stated that the next-generation upgraded version will add several most popular community-created game mods, although the above-mentioned adult-oriented mod is not listed.

However, according to kotaku’s response to CDPR’s query, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade has several community-sourced mods that were not created by CD PROJEKT RED, and merging everything together was a complex process, so The textures in question were an unexpected result in release builds. This is something we are working on to fix.”

Therefore, it is possible that the development team accidentally added it during the production period, causing it to appear in the official release version. The team has confirmed that this problem will be removed in the update soon.

