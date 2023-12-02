Home » The next version of “The Final Hour” will be launched in early autumn of 2024 at the earliest. The development time is the most attention-grabbing in history | ETtoday Game News | ETtodayAMP
The next “Decisive Moment” game to be released by AutoVision Blizzard is set to have the longest development time in history, according to recent rumors. The annual new year game “The Final Hour” was previously criticized for its short development time of only a year and a half. Now, there are new speculations about the next game in the series, which is rumored to be released in 2024 and set during the early 1990s Persian Gulf War.

The game is expected to return to more traditional military combat, focusing on the multi-party forces involved in the Persian Gulf War and depicting the different characters within it. Instead of the modern and near-future technology seen in previous Call of Duty games, the new “Decisive Moment” will be a departure from recent releases.

Additionally, rumors on Twitter suggest that the new game may feature remastered maps from the “Call of Duty: Black Ops” series. The development team has hinted at pre-order rewards and early bird incentives, but few details about the game’s development status have been leaked so far.

The development team plans to release the new “Decisive Moment” in late autumn to early winter of 2024, making it the longest development work in the series. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the game are expected to be higher than for any previous installment. Keep an eye out for more updates and rumors about the game as its release date approaches.

