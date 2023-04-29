The nominated startups from Health, MedTech & BioTech

The ninth city pitch draws the #believeinyourself challenge, Austria’s largest startup competition, to Graz. On Tuesday, May 9th, seven start-up companies will compete in the Health, MedTech & BioTech category in the Schlossbergsaal of the Steiermärkische Sparkasse.

The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title "Startup of the Year 2023". The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize of EUR 1,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as two annual licenses for wîse up, the digital platform for training and further education of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

The nominated startups

SkinScreener

With a specially developed app, the Graz-based startup SkinScreener has developed a way to use artificial intelligence to detect skin tumors at an early stage using your own cell phone. The app is EU-wide certified and, according to the young company, offers 95 percent reliability. The medical device is already available for download in Austria and Germany as well as in Great Britain and Ireland from both the App Store and Google Play.

Arcletic

Arcletic from Vienna concentrates on mental training. The startup’s app aims to enable users to improve their mental fitness in five-minute, easy-to-do training sessions. The application should track the progress of the users and also give them helpful feedback.

Watchmen

The Viennese startup Vigilios positions itself as a “Google Maps for security”. The young company’s app is intended to warn users of dangerous environments and events. On a map, she shows which areas are generally risky or where there is an imminent threat. The data should come from locals, among others. At the same time, the application offers a loud alarm and quick access to local emergency numbers.

BRAVE Analytics

BRAVE Analytics is a spin-off from the Medical University of Graz that specializes in the continuous real-time measurement of (nano)particles using industrial process sensors. BRAVE Analytics technology can be used to optimize a wide variety of products, from glossy paper to new medicinal products.

CompreVie

CompreVie from Vienna is a startup that develops in vitro solutions for preclinical tests. The company offers a complete diagnostic service for companies looking to replace animal testing with human-like model systems using in vitro screening. The solutions are designed to advance the development of reliable medical and personal care alternatives.

HILDA

Support mental fitness with a speech AI app: That is the goal of the Viennese start-up company HILDA. The app is a lifestyle product that comes bundled with a tablet and headset on a subscription basis. Users should talk to the application for 15 minutes a day, which asks them questions about their own lives. The AI ​​adapts its questions individually to the relevant person. At the same time, the application plays music in the background and also asks questions about it. This combination is said to boost memory.

HeldYn

The Viennese startup HeldYn wants to enable its customers to book highly qualified care and therapy for at home. Customers can book the services both digitally and by telephone. HeldYn then places them with freelance nursing and therapy staff. With this, the startup wants to help employees with high quality to become self-employed.

Die Jury in Graz

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up enters the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

