Wissing and Lauterbach want paperless administration
Health

Wissing and Lauterbach want paperless administration

by admin

Using the example of progress projects in the healthcare sector, Federal Digital Minister Dr. Volker Wissing and Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach gave concrete insights into the implementation of the digital strategy and central digital projects of the traffic light on Tuesday.

In 2024, electronic prescriptions will become the norm nationwide, and electronic patient files will become part of everyday practice and research. The transport sector is also relying on digital solutions: with the Deutschlandticket there will be a digital ticket for public transport throughout Germany from May 1st, and from September 1st all vehicles will be easier to register digitally with i-Kfz.

The projects have in common that, as fully digital applications, they replace previously analog processes, save administration costs and generate knowledge gains via anonymous data streams. Lauterbach and Wissing see this as a blueprint for the further digitization of the country:

