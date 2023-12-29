The number of Steam players of “Apex Legends” dropped by nearly 50% in 2023, but it has still not fallen out of the top ten most popular games on Steam | news

“Apex Legends” Faces Decreasing Player Numbers in 2023

The popular multiplayer shooter “Apex Legends” has been a top-ten game on the platform for some time now, but it seems that the game may be facing a decline in players in the coming year.

According to third-party data platform Steam Charts, “Apex Legends” has seen a significant decrease in the number of players. The game has faced various issues, and there is also stiff competition from new shooting games.

“Apex Legends” was initially released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019. Since then, it has been launched on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and will also support the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series.

The 16th season of “Apex Legends,” called “Carnival,” was launched earlier this year, and it saw a new high of 620,000 concurrent connections on Steam. However, issues with EA’s servers, game rankings, and matchmaking mechanisms have caused the number of players to drop to 340,000, with the average number of connections dropping even further to a new low of 140,000 in December.

Unofficial news channels for “Apex Legends” have suggested that the decline in players is due to a lack of new content in the game, as well as the release of numerous new games competing for the FPS market. The competition from other games such as “The Finals” and “Lethal Company” has also contributed to the decline in player numbers.

Despite this decline, “Apex Legends” is still a top-ten game on Steam with players continuing to play on various platforms. The complete picture of the player group cannot be fully represented by third-party data alone.

It remains to be seen how “Apex Legends” will address the declining player numbers and whether it will be able to regain its popularity in the face of increasing competition in the gaming market.

