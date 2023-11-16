The Official Arrival of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Peru: Features, Prices, and Colors Revealed

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has officially arrived in Peru, much to the excitement of Apple fans. The phone is now available for purchase at the iShop in Lima, which has just opened in the Jockey neighborhood of Jockey Plaza. The new device comes with impressive features, including a 6.7” Retina OLED screen with 120Hz, a titanium cover for extra resistance, and a completely airtight design that allows for submersion in water.

Powered by the Bionic A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 256GB of non-expandable memory, with options for 512GB and 1TB capacity. The device also boasts a 4500 mAh battery with 20W Type C 3.0 fast charge, allowing for quick charging in less than an hour. Additionally, the phone features a sophisticated camera set with a 48MP main camera, 12MP Wide Angle, 12MP Telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera, offering cinematic-quality recording in 4K at 60FPS.

For those interested in purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Peru, the 256GB model is available at iShop for 7,399 soles. Additionally, other models from the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, are also available in Peru with prices ranging from 5,000 soles to 6,999 soles.

Apple fans in Peru can now experience the latest in cutting-edge technology with the arrival of the iPhone 15 series, offering premium features and quality at the iShop in Lima.

