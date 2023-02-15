The open-world multiplayer survival game The Day Before suffered a fateful fate. The R&D team FNTASTIC announced that because the game trademark was registered by others, after the disappearance of the Steam page, even the Youtube channel has now been removed.

Before Cataclysm is an open-world survival game that combines PvP and PvE elements, and players will face not only the infected, but other players competing with you. In the game, players can use weapons to fight against infected people or other players, and they can also use vehicles to explore the dangerous game world.

FNTASTIC pointed out in the announcement that the so-called “owner” of the game trademark right is the creator of a calendar APP and has nothing to do with the game field. When FNTASTIC releases the game in 2021, the other party wants to obtain the trademark and register it first. The other party also made a vague request, hoping that FNTASTIC could contact him to discuss “some things”.

FNTASTIC stated that they will fight to the end and the facts will prove everything.

“The Eve of Catastrophe” is scheduled to be listed on November 10 this year.

