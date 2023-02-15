Home News Maestro Fernando Botero ruled on the closure of the square that bears his name
News

Maestro Fernando Botero ruled on the closure of the square that bears his name

by admin
Maestro Fernando Botero ruled on the closure of the square that bears his name

After the closure of Plaza Botero, carried out by the Medellín Mayor’s Office for just over two weeks, the teacher Fernando Botero spoke out to request that this space remain open to the public, without any type of fence or fence.

In a letter, dated this February 15, the teacher Botero tells the management of the Museum of Antioquia that he has followed with special interest everything that happens with the Plaza in this time of interventions. In his letter, he requests “That the city move freely, that’s how it should be.”

The request of the teacher Botero adds to the many voices that have asked to avoid the closure of the Plaza, since this does not solve the problems that the sector is experiencing.

The full letter is as follows:

For its part, the management of the Museum of Antioquia sent the letter from the teacher Botero to the mayor of the city, Daniel Quintero Calle.

Since the closure began, this has been the subject of criticism from the community and members of the cultural sector of the city, and especially from the center, since they do not consider that this measure is consistent with the traditional dynamics of the Plaza nor that it It will be effective in solving the problems in the area.

It may also interest you: With these strategies they seek to restore security to Plaza Botero

You may also be interested in

See also  Shaanxi, Sichuan Basin and other places have strong precipitation process, and some areas have heavy to heavy rain

You may also like

Soccer player Daniel Cataño will not be sanctioned...

Edict José Gregorio Mosquera Mosquera

‘The story’ by Rafael Escalona in the voice...

Former governor of Cauca and new ambassador to...

Yopal has a new Urban Curatorship – news

Mobile China shows vigor and vitality——Written at the...

Former Senator Mario Castaño, imprisoned for corruption, suffered...

Docked at a restaurant in Valledupar; there is...

merchant was kidnapped in broad daylight by alleged...

China criticizes ‘political hype’ as US shoots down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy