After the closure of Plaza Botero, carried out by the Medellín Mayor’s Office for just over two weeks, the teacher Fernando Botero spoke out to request that this space remain open to the public, without any type of fence or fence.

In a letter, dated this February 15, the teacher Botero tells the management of the Museum of Antioquia that he has followed with special interest everything that happens with the Plaza in this time of interventions. In his letter, he requests “That the city move freely, that’s how it should be.”

The request of the teacher Botero adds to the many voices that have asked to avoid the closure of the Plaza, since this does not solve the problems that the sector is experiencing.

The full letter is as follows:

For its part, the management of the Museum of Antioquia sent the letter from the teacher Botero to the mayor of the city, Daniel Quintero Calle.

Since the closure began, this has been the subject of criticism from the community and members of the cultural sector of the city, and especially from the center, since they do not consider that this measure is consistent with the traditional dynamics of the Plaza nor that it It will be effective in solving the problems in the area.