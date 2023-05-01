Opera earlier announced the launch of a new browser called Opera One, and provided an early preview version, which not only integrates the ChatGPT, ChatSonic technology adopted in the browser of the same name, and the “AI Prompts” function, so as to integrate more artificial intelligence application services , and added a function called “tab islands”, so that the system can help users automatically manage a large number of open tab content.

The Opera One browser not only adds AI application technology, but also makes it easier to automatically organize and classify a large number of paginated content

The “Page Island” function basically also provides a page group function, allowing users to classify a large number of opened pages to avoid taking up too much browsing space, and what is more special is that it will automatically assist users in grouping pages through artificial intelligence. Classify them one by one.

In the next development plan of Opera, the “page island” architecture is regarded as the basis for the modular design of the future browser interface, and it is also possible to create more classified application functions based on this in the future, so that the browser can be placed within the limited viewing range. More users prefer to use functions and services.

As for the ChatGPT, ChatSonic technology, and the “AI Prompts” function added to Opera One, they have also been used in Opera’s browser of the same name, as well as browser products including Opera GX, allowing users to quickly call chatbot services such as ChatGPT , or through the “AI Prompts” function created by Opera, users can select text content to search or find answers, and even convert the selected text into video or question-and-answer content.

