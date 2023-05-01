Home » here are PHOTOS and VIDEO of yes to Deniz
Health

here are PHOTOS and VIDEO of yes to Deniz

by admin
Scenes from a wedding. And what a wedding. Andrea Agnelli and the up Deniz they said ‘yes’: on an estate in Umbria, the former Juventus president and his partner formally united, getting married.

Naturally, there were many “black and white” guests. From the videos posted by Pavel’s partner Nedvedwell-known faces can be seen in the Juventus environment, in addition clearly to the close friend and former vice president.

“Today, I’m not only by your side, but I’m proud and thank you for everything you’ve accomplished over the years for Juventus, for your family, for us. There’s only one President, and for me you will be.” forever you”, Deniz wrote on the day of Agnelli’s farewell to Juventus. After so much turbulence, the marriage of the old Juventus president has also arrived.

Agnelli leaves Turin: ‘He will manage his business from Amsterdam’

See PHOTOS and VIDEOS below.

See also  Baricco from the hospital, "I have leukemia, I'll do the transplant" - Ultima Ora

You may also like

This little-known fish protects kidneys and bones: panacea...

Bad weather, orange and yellow weather alert for...

Lgbt, condoms and (many) insults: the follies of...

These species are dangerous to humans and animals

be careful what you eat, there is an...

Work: 8 films that make you think about...

Andrea Agnelli, secret marriage with Deniz Akalin PHOTO...

Serie B matchday 35 results: equal for Bari,...

“Children? My wife Olena and the war are...

Diet and clichés: is eliminating carbohydrates good or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy