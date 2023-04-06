Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series appears to be selling much better than last year’s S22s. As reported by GSMArena, the Korean company would have confirmed in conjunction with the Japanese launch of Galaxy S23that the three models would be registering a very positive response.

In particular, in Latin America, sales are 1.7 times higher than that of the Galaxy S22while in Europe and the Middle East there is talk of 1.5x more.

In South Korea, however, the series would have exceeded one million units in a period of time similar to what did the Galaxy S22, and Samsung has already fielded a series of initiatives to celebrate this milestone.

Samsung has announced that the flagship of the series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, accounts for 60% of total sales with the Galaxy S23 and S23+ each contributing 20%. Specific real data obviously have not been disclosed and we will see if further details will be available during the next quarterly.

As previously done, we remind you that our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available on these pages, the top of the 2023 range that sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge screen with reduced curvature, Enhanced Comfort features, a 200 megapixel with fast autofocus, optical image stabilizer doubled in all directions and 5000 mAh battery.