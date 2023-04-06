Berlusconi suffers from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. This is what we read in the medical bulletin signed by Zangrillo.

Silvio Berlusconi is affected by chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It can be read in the medical bulletin signed by the professor Alberto Zangrillo.

The bulletin

“President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection. The infectious event takes place in the context of a chronic haematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, of which the persistent chronic phase and the absence of evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia have been ascertained. The therapeutic strategy in place involves the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the pre-existing clinical conditions”.

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia?

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (LMMC) is a myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative disease characterized by the increase of a specific population of white blood cells known as monocytes.

CMML is a heterogeneous disease that usually appears in old age and can present as a dysplastic form, where anemia and neutropenia prevail, or as a proliferative form with a high white blood cell count.

The symptoms of CML are often non-specific and common to many other diseases, such as weakness, fever and night sweats.

Treatment involves using different therapies to control the white blood cell count and anemia, but the only therapy with curative potential is allogeneic stem cell transplantation, which is recommended for high-risk cases.

