The Product Workers: Habits and Routines that Help Product Owners

Routines and habits are all those activities that people do over and over again without really thinking about it. An example of this is getting up in the morning and brushing your teeth. In the evening you might do stretching exercises for your back and then go to bed with a book – that too happens without much thought. Small rituals arise that run almost automatically and help to structure and organize the day.

In this episode, the product workers talk about which habits and routines can help product owners. Regular “blockers” in the calendar (fixed time windows for recurring activities) can help to organize your own tasks. An empty inbox in the evening can be liberating, and clearly identifying three important tasks for the day ahead will help you focus. When working with stakeholders, routines also help to keep in touch and exchange information on a regular basis. Here, for example, it is worth not drowning in your own e-mails after the daily, but making time available to talk to team members.





In addition to strategic and operational work, personal development should not be missing. Fixed time slots during the day can help reading exciting books or going for a walk with someone and reflecting on interesting topics in order to continuously develop.

However, it is important not to adopt too many routines and habits as this could lead to becoming too rigid. Taking one step at a time helps to avoid being overwhelmed and not turning the advantages into disadvantages.

In this episode, the product workers reference other episodes:

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the product workers’ blog: “Habits and routines that help product owners”.



(May)

