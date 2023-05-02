How to implement the coolest trends for 2023!

Should you only wear classic clothes in neutral colors after the age of 50? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! Even mature women can dress up in the latest trends – and look stylish, confident and feminine at the same time. We list 5 cool fashion trends for 2023 that you can implement without much effort. Unusual fashion for women over 50 that can also be worn in everyday life!

Unusual fashion for women over 50: Suit in the trend color “Spring Crocus”

Strong colors don’t suit women over 50? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! The Pantone color “Spring Crocus” is fresh and vibrant like spring. The color ensures a fresh complexion and lets garments in classic cuts come into their own. Like an oversized wide-leg suit, for example, which is one of the biggest fashion trends of the year.

Fashion for mature women: striped shirt dresses are in!

Shirt dresses have dominated the runways for a number of years. The accent used to be on the cuts, now it’s the prints that make the garment so charming. Floral patterns, stripes or sometimes complicated motifs – the shirt dress will become a fashion statement in 2023. Match it – courts or sandals with neutral kitty heels and a cool accent color handbag.

Cool fashion for mature women: black-and-white

Spice up the everyday outfit! Wide-leg trousers, high ankle boots and a t-shirt with a cool print make a fashion statement. Styling the t-shirt is an art in itself. Very trendy – the “side tuck”, where the t-shirt is loosely tucked into the pants on the left or right at the front. Looks super casual and yet somehow chic.

Nice side effect when styling: conceals stomach and hips.

Style leather jackets properly

Shouldn’t you wear a leather jacket after the age of 50? That’s not true! You can wear all the clothes you wore when you were 20 by the age of 50. It doesn’t depend on the material, but much more on the cut and, above all, on the styling. There is now a wide selection of leather jacket models. Mature women simply look great in bomber jackets. The leather jacket can enhance an everyday outfit. Combine them with wide-leg pants, sneakers and a cool shoulder bag.

Festive dresses over 50: Classic silhouettes in unusual colours

A wrap dress on top, a cool pleated skirt below: The dresses of 2023 present unusual fashion combinations in strong summer colours. As far as fabrics go, satin is all the rage this year. Its high-gloss fabric makes the skin glow and looks classy and elegant. As for choosing the right shade, hold the fabric next to your face to get a better idea of ​​its impact. Choose light shades, they just look better in spring and summer. For example, dresses in golden yellow look fresh and playful.

Unusual fashion for women over 50: the trend color green

Green sets the tone this summer! It is the so-called “Bottega-Green” nuance, which stands for sustainability and environmental protection. The color should also bring luck and symbolize prosperity. All important reasons why he is so popular. How do you combine it in everyday life? Together with jeans, loafers in earth tones and a blouse in a neutral color form the perfect mix of timeless design and casual street style look.

Trousers with a crinkle effect

Finely crumpled fabrics are making a real comeback this year. The so-called “crinkle” effect caused a sensation among fashion girls in recent years, as it can be used just as well for everyday looks as it is for festive occasions. In the past, people opted for maxi skirts, nowadays – for pants with wide legs. The crincle effect spices up even simple designs without being too noticeable. Style the trousers with a cotton blouse for an everyday look or combine them with a beautiful lace top for a festive ensemble.

How to properly style a t-shirt and jeans

A cool T-shirt, a denim jacket and jeans with a trendy cut: this is how women over 50 like to dress. The most important thing is that the cut is good. Boyfriend jeans are trendy and comfortable and can be easily combined with other colors. For example with t-shirts in baby pink. Because yes, in 2023 the color will be very trendy among mature women. The delicate Pantone nuance “Crystal Rose” conveys romance. Together with the subtle shade of blue “Summer Long”, which conveys calm and relaxation, it forms an effective duo.

Even in old age you can implement the latest trends. Combine classic garments with modern accessories or wear simple models in accent colors.