Home » The Product Workers: Product Owner Antipattern – and what you could do about it
Technology

The Product Workers: Product Owner Antipattern – and what you could do about it

by admin
The Product Workers: Product Owner Antipattern – and what you could do about it

In many of the previous podcast episodes, the product workers have repeatedly addressed individual behavioral patterns of product owners that they view critically. Therefore, it is time to publish an episode in which Dominique Winter and Oliver Winter summarize many relevant antipatterns in one place. This gives product owners the chance to compare these antipatterns with their own behavior and, if necessary, to critically question whether they would like to work on one pattern.

Advertisement

Counteract antipatterns in practice

The two podcasters first clarify their understanding of antipatterns. By this they mean solutions that are unfavorable or harmful to the success of their own product development or their own company.

Oliver Winter and Dominique Winter divide these product owner antipatterns into three areas: own behavior, collaboration with the developer or product development team and communication with stakeholders. As usual, the two also give very specific examples from their own experience as well as tips and tricks on how you can work on yourself as a product owner to become more effective in your role.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “Product Owner Antipattern – and what I could do about it”.

(May)

To home page

See also  Ferrari e Bitdefender, in pole position per la cybersecurity

You may also like

The Jet or the Jets? So Taylor Swift...

Explore and Connect: The New Railway Leisure Simulation...

Technology diary — Approximately since 1985, as of...

Samsung, the “fan edition” is back: Galaxy S23...

CD Projekt and Anonymous Content Join Forces to...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max fine fabric case...

How does the Dall-E 3 image creator work...

Nintendo to Discontinue Online Services for 3DS and...

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6 receive...

Samsung, Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives with a completely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy