The Product Workers: Product Owner Antipattern – and what you could do about it

In many of the previous podcast episodes, the product workers have repeatedly addressed individual behavioral patterns of product owners that they view critically. Therefore, it is time to publish an episode in which Dominique Winter and Oliver Winter summarize many relevant antipatterns in one place. This gives product owners the chance to compare these antipatterns with their own behavior and, if necessary, to critically question whether they would like to work on one pattern.

Counteract antipatterns in practice

The two podcasters first clarify their understanding of antipatterns. By this they mean solutions that are unfavorable or harmful to the success of their own product development or their own company.

Oliver Winter and Dominique Winter divide these product owner antipatterns into three areas: own behavior, collaboration with the developer or product development team and communication with stakeholders. As usual, the two also give very specific examples from their own experience as well as tips and tricks on how you can work on yourself as a product owner to become more effective in your role.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “Product Owner Antipattern – and what I could do about it”.

