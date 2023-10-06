Cold season: Don’t forget about vaccinations

There are also vaccinations against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), pneumococcus (bacterial pneumonia) and pertussis (whooping cough). The one against whooping cough should be refreshed every ten years, and from the age of 60 every five years, said doctor Maria Paulke-Korinek from the Ministry of Health at a press conference by the Association of Vaccine Manufacturers (ÖVIH).

RSV season starts earlier

This year, for the first time, two vaccines against RSV have been approved for people aged 60 and over, one of which can be used for pregnant women to passively protect the baby. This is recommended now, as the RSV season usually starts earlier than that of influenza. In contrast to the corona vaccine, which is still free of charge, and the flu vaccine with a deductible of seven euros, the RSV immunization has to be paid for privately and is relatively expensive at around 275 euros. Pneumococcal infection is a disease that can be severe in very young children and the elderly. It is included in the free child vaccination program and is recommended again from the age of 60.

