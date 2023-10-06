Philipp Klöckner: Why it’s okay if investments fail

Philipp Klöckner is one of the best-known startup investors in Germany. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Philipp Klöckner decided on an unusual path into the investment industry: Instead of launching a start-up, he started his career in 2005 as an intern at the comparison portal Idealo (like Business Insider, part of Axel Springer). His job: increase the portal’s online presence on Google – without relying on advertising.

His expertise in search engine optimization (SEO) made him known in the startup world. Through networks he found Oliver Samwer and his company Rocket Internet. Klöckner led the SEO strategy at Samwer’s companies, including Home24 and Ladenzeile.

It’s completely okay to lose money

