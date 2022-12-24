In September of this year, “Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6)” in-development pictures were leaked by hackers, which caused an uproar. Goat Simulator 3) The promotional video once again saw a small part of the screen, which made the “GTA6” publisher Take-Two once again offer copyright guns.

Yesterday, Coffee Stain North released the promotional video of the recently launched “Goat Simulator 3” on the official Twitter, with an NPC named “Shaun” as the protagonist of the interview, he showed a lot of absurd and funny content in the game. Publicity, and many players noticed that in the second half of the film, Coffee Stain North cut the leaked image of “GTA6” into synthesis.

Although only a few seconds long, this is certainly a legal challenge to Take-Two, especially as Take-Two has become known for its intense censorship of many of GTA’s community mods in recent years, so the film is less than It was removed by copyright gun within a few hours.

However, I also know from watching the game that Coffee Stain North has always been loved by the player community for its bold behavior of loving spoofs and making games without knowing what it is. Memes respond to their dangerous situation.

Of course, the purpose of the publicity is to attract attention, and Coffee Stain North thought it was a funny joke, but Take-Two can be forgiven for not being funny, because the GTA6 leak was a big one for them at the time. A major disappointment.

“Goat Simulator 3” has been officially released on November 17, 2022. In addition to PS5, Xbox Series X and the Epic Games Store, the Steam platform needs to wait until the end of the Epic exclusivity period. In other words, it may have to wait until 2023.