The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable of the Chinese company destined for the global market: light, elegant, when folded, what is perhaps the characteristics that best differentiate it from the competition immediately catches the eye: the larger interactive display cover of the category (3.25”) and the efficient Flexion Hinge, designed to take up less space, last longer and better spread out the main folding screen. We tried it and in this video we tell you how it is.

by Alessio Jacona