Photo/Square Enix

tonight (13) nightNintendoThe “Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022” will announce the release date of “Core Crisis-FINAL FANTASY VII- Reunion”, which will be released on December 13.

“Crisis Core-FINAL FANTASY VII- Reunion” is “Crisis Core-Final Fantasy VII– The HD refurbished version of “FINAL FANTASY VII” was originally unveiled around mid-June of this year at the 25th Anniversary Live Event of FINAL FANTASY VII.

This story took place seven years before FINAL FANTASY VII. The protagonist Zack, as a member of the Shinra Corps soldier organization “Shinra Warriors”, sets out to investigate the “mass disappearance of Shinra warriors”. This event sets the stage for Zack’s tale of cruel fate.

Photo/Square Enix

Photo/Square Enix

Photo/Square Enix

According to the official statement, the HD remake not only retains the refreshing action of command-based combat, and the “DMW” system that activates moves according to the collected patterns and numbers, but also greatly improves the operability. In addition, in addition to the enhanced graphics, all 3D models, including the characters on the scene, will also be refreshed. Not only that, the official emphasis on supporting all-voice content and newly adapted music will more vividly depict the story of the waves.

Photo/Square Enix

“Core Crisis-FINAL FANTASY VII- Reunion” is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022, landing on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Steam, and supports Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.