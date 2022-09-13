Home Business OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak: redesigned camera module, notification slider still there – Phone – OnePlus
OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak: redesigned camera module, notification slider still there – Phone – OnePlus

OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak: redesigned camera module, notification slider still there – Phone – OnePlus

OnePlus has had a busy year of successive smartphone launches in recent times, with the brand kicking off the year with the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, followed by the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T and more Nord-branded offerings. We’ve heard rumors that the OnePlus 10T could be the brand’s last flagship phone of the year.In this case, we’ve now seen some renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro, courtesy of SmartPrix and Steve Hemmerstoffer.

A release date for the OnePlus 11 Pro has not been revealed, but the flagship is expected to arrive in early 2023.

The latest renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro show a redesigned camera module on the rear panel with Hasselblad branding. The notification slider made a comeback after disappearing on previous OnePlus 10 phones (excluding the 10 Pro).

These early renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro give us an idea of ​​the phone’s design. Although this may not be the final design as there are still months and things could change.

We see a hole in the upper left corner of the body for the selfie camera, and the narrow bezel is flanked by slightly curved edges. The notification slider and power button are on the right edge, while the volume rocker is on the left. The speaker grill and USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom.

The rear panel has been changed a lot, and you can see a large circular raised module to accommodate three camera sensors and an LED flash. We can see the Hasselblad text engraved inside the circular module. The phone in the renders is black, but there may be other options at launch, with the OnePlus logo in the middle of the black panel.

While the specs of the OnePlus 11 Pro are being kept under wraps, for now, it’s expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

