Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that Marvelous Inc.’s Nintendo Switch™ game software “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” has been decided to release on March 30, 2023 (Thursday). In addition, the official website of the game has also been released, so don’t miss it!

●Official website

https://asia.sega.com/rf3sp/cht/

■Dedicate the dream-like moment to all the companions of the earth

Limited Edition “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition Dream Collection”

“Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition Dream Collection” is a limited number of special sets. It not only comes with a CD of radio dramas where the protagonists of the series have appeared in the past, but also contains many exclusive limited bonuses.



＜Bundled bonus＞

① A luxurious special BOX newly drawn by Mr. Iwasaki Minako

A limited-edition exclusive BOX with specially processed illustrations of Mr. Iwasaki Minako

② The main characters gather! All-star cast radio drama CD

A luxury radio drama CD that gathers the protagonists of the series and surpasses the frame of the work to achieve dream co-starring

※This is the content of the Japanese version.

③ Plop Plop ♪ Confidential Private CD

A short drama CD that allows you to enjoy the sweet life with each female target

※This is the content of the Japanese version.

④ Scene Acrylic Commemorative Stand

The scene where the protagonists of Rune Factory 3, 4, and 5 are gathered Acrylic commemorative plaque

⑤ New content “Everyone wears swimsuit mode” download serial number

A new addition to the playable special mode that puts the protagonist and female strategy characters into swimsuits

⑥ Nintendo Switch™ game software “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition”

※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Content and design may be changed without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※Quantity is limited, while stocks last.

※Some stores may not send bonuses, so please check with each store for details.

※The download number for obtaining additional content can only be used once.

※The use of the download serial number requires an environment that can connect to the Internet and a Nintendo account.

※The game content is the same as the normal version.

※The CD case containing “The Heroes Gather! All-Star Lineup Radio Drama CD” and “Plop Plop ♪ Confidential Private CD” has a common design on the front and back.

■Digital Deluxe Edition

“Rune Factory 3 Digital Deluxe Edition”

The digital deluxe edition includes the main game, as well as the new content “Everyone Wears a Swimsuit Mode” that allows the protagonist and female Raiders to change into swimsuits.



＜Bundled bonus＞

① New content “Everyone wears a swimsuit mode”

②”Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” main game

※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Content and design may be changed without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※The game content is the same as the normal version.

■Finalize the Asian bonus!

Get the character costume when you purchase the first release and download versions of the box!

Players who purchase the first release version and download version of the box will be able to get the costumes of the characters appearing in “Rune Factory 4 Deluxe Edition” and “Rune Factory 5”!



※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Quantity is limited, while stocks last.

※The release date of the serial number of the download version may be changed without prior notice.

※Content and design may be changed without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※The download number for obtaining additional content can only be used once.

※The use of the download serial number requires an environment that can connect to the Internet and a Nintendo account.

※Some stores may not send bonuses, so please check with each store for details.

※The costumes on Nintendo Switch™ will not be released separately.

■Transform with incredible power!Enjoy fantasy life in 2 poses

What is “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition”

“Rune Factory 3” is a game where you can transform into a protagonist with the magical power to transform into a monster, and enjoy life in a fantasy world to the fullest.

The game will be reborn on Nintendo Switch™!

Many new elements have been added!

●Image HD and refreshed 3D module



●“Newlywed Mode” to spend intimate time with the married partner

After marrying a female target, you can play “Newlyweds Mode”. In “Newlywed Mode”, a new story of a sweet newlywed life with a married partner is included. Not only can you enjoy Live2D, which makes the interaction of characters more lively and vivid, there are also voices and videos limited to the wedding mode!



●Includes a remastered opening video and a new video for “Newlywed Mode”



●Add a new difficulty mode

A new difficulty “Hell” has been added. More challenging battles can be enjoyed!



Exclusive features

●The protagonist can transform into a monster!

The protagonist can transform into the monster “Moko Moko” with incredible power.

When you transform into Moko Moko, not only will the battle form change, but you can also enter monster settlements that you can’t usually step into. Maybe you can discover things that you can’t know from human form, and get a glimpse of the unexpected side of the residents.





●A mysterious plant “active seed” that will assist in adventure or field work

“Active Seeds” are magical plants that grow immediately after being sown. In addition to fighting with you, they can also move the protagonist on the water and assist in adventures in various ways.



Game summary

【adventure】

The protagonist is a young man with amnesia who has the incredible power to transform into a monster.

Let’s take an adventure in a fantasy world so that humans and monsters who are hostile to each other can coexist together!



【fighting】

Fight with various weapons such as swords, guns, and hammers, as well as magic and monsters!

Let the town’s residents and monsters be your friends and conquer the labyrinth with various traps and other places.



【Life】

In addition to adventure, you can also interact with the residents of the town, farm or fish, and enjoy life in the fantasy world freely.



【love】

Female Raiders target 11 people, the most in the history of the series.

As long as you increase your relationship with them through conversation and dating, you can not only fall in love, but also marry each other.

If a cute child is born between the two, let’s enjoy a happy life with the family!



■Nintendo Switch™ “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” Release Event!

Beginning January 12, 2023, simply purchase the currently available Nintendo Switch™ game software “Rune Factory 4” at the store

Deluxe Edition” or “Rune Factory 5” boxed version, will receive the Nintendo Switch™ game software “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe”

Edition (released on March 30, 2023)”, “Rune Factory 4 Deluxe Edition”, and “Rune Factory 5” “Rune Factory Special BOX”!

Plus, the download version can be purchased at an affordable price!

Do not miss!



■”Rune Factory 4 Deluxe Edition” is on sale ■”Rune Factory 5″ is on sale

“Rune Factory 4 Deluxe Edition” Official Site

https://asia.sega.com/runefactory4sp/cht/

“Rune Factory 5” Official Site

https://asia.sega.com/rf5/cht/



※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Content and design may be changed without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※The special BOX is made of paper and will be presented in a folded state.

※The number of bonuses is limited, while supplies last.

※Some stores may not send bonuses, so please check with each store for details.

※”Rune Factory 3 Special Edition” does not include the “wireless connection function” and “Wi-Fi connection function” of “Rune Factory 3”.

※Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

※The screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game under development. The officially released product is the traditional Chinese version.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition

Game Platform: Nintendo Switch™

Release Date: Expected to be released on March 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese subtitles, Korean subtitles/Japanese voice

Game category: Fantasy life game

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Developer: Marvelous Inc.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright mark

Official website

:

:

©2022 Marvelous Inc. ©SEGA

https://asia.sega.com/rf3sp/cht/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA Official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

■ The company names and trade names described in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.