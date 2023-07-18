The Rise and Fall of Influencer Justice: A Look into Irrael Gómez’s Social Media Impact

Title: Social Media Influencer Irrael Gómez’s Controversial Exposure Campaign Sparks Debate

Subtitle: A Deep Dive into the Rise and Fall of a Self-Proclaimed Crisis Manager

Influencer Irrael Gómez, with an Instagram following of about 2.6 million, recently made headlines with his unique approach to seeking justice. Gómez began by using his platform to expose alleged abusers of women and children, but later shifted his focus towards exposing alleged doctors or instances of medical malpractice.

Drawn by the promise of justice, thousands of fans flocked to Gómez’s Instagram page. His posts caught the attention of Venezuela’s regime prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, who promptly appointed prosecutors and requested arrests based on Gómez’s complaints. This development was significant, given that the country faces an alarming impunity rate of over 92 percent.

However, Gómez’s approach had unintended consequences. As he exposed alleged aggressors, the victims connected with him, sharing their stories, evidence, and even audio recordings. Gómez published this material, leading to a viral uproar.

Gómez ensured that his behavior remained unquestionable by hunting down critical comments and retaliating by exposing the individuals behind them. One notable incident involved a woman who voiced her concerns about Gómez’s online overexposure of his daughter with presenter Kerly Ruiz. Gómez exposed the woman’s husband’s plea for forgiveness, demonstrating his far-reaching influence.

Buoyed by his newfound media power, Gómez launched a platform called “decentralized journalism” aimed at airing files and documents from state institutions. This resulted in the highly publicized hospitalization of singer Chyno Miranda, marred by arrests, data inaccuracies, and even a relocation without the consent of Miranda’s mother.

However, Gómez’s controversial journey took an unexpected turn when he denounced a clandestine clinic that allegedly promoted abortion in Venezuela. While abortion qualifies as a crime in the country, movements advocating for a debate on this issue argue for considering it under special circumstances and in the hands of safe medical professionals. This denouncement triggered widespread criticism, particularly for Gómez’s shallow treatment of such a complex subject.

Even Diosdado Cabello, a prominent figure within the Chavismo movement, weighed in on the matter during his program Con el Mazo Dando. Cabello expressed his skepticism towards influencers having the power to trigger immediate police action and questioned the decision to prioritize their allegations over public opinion.

Cabello’s statement seemingly had a muzzling effect on Gómez. Subsequently, Gómez refrained from making further complaints or exposing new aggressors or false professionals. Instead, he shifted his focus to showcasing his opulent lifestyle and sharing photographs of his current partner, Claudia Baseggio, a model.

Irrael Gómez, who has faced accusations of providing the regime with crucial information on the whereabouts of rebel Oscar Perez leading to his demise, has transformed from a self-proclaimed crisis manager into a personality known for flaunting material possessions and his romantic relationship.

As the author of the book “Manipulate Me,” Gómez claims he has created a formula to detect manipulators and advises to confront, control, or become one yourself.

While Gómez’s exposure campaign initially garnered support and recognition, it now stands as a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls and ethical dilemmas associated with wielding social media influence to seek justice.

