The Rise of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series in Korean Dramas and its Anticipated Release of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5

Samsung’s Life Mobile App showcases the influence of Korean dramas on the choice of mobile phones in South Korea. Korean dramas have gained international popularity, and their influence extends to the products featured in the shows. In particular, Samsung mobile phones have become iconic props in many popular Korean dramas.

In the drama “You Who Came From The Stars,” the character Cheon Song Yi, played by Jeon Ji-hyun, uses a Samsung Galaxy Note3. This particular phone gained popularity for its large screen and ability to record 4K videos, making it advanced compared to other phones on the market at the time.

Another drama, “Goblin,” features characters played by Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook using the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The dramatic use of video chatting between the two characters showcased the phone’s curved screen and Super AMOLED display, making it a hit among consumers pursuing high image quality.

In recent years, the Samsung Galaxy Z series folding machines have taken center stage in Korean dramas. These phones, known for their fashionable appearance and visual experience, have revived the trend of folding phones worldwide. The lightweight and stylish Galaxy Z Flip series is frequently used by heroines in dramas like “Dark Glory,” “Doctor Cha Jung-sook,” and “A House with a Yard,” making it a dream model for young girls. Male protagonists, such as Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Master Kim, opt for the Galaxy Z Fold series, emphasizing its multi-tasking capabilities, large screen, and high quality.

The popularity of Samsung folding machines can also be seen in South Korea’s general population. Local netizens often discuss folding machines, with many claiming that Samsung’s folding phones are widely used among colleagues and customers. Celebrity Yoo Jae-seok, regarded as South Korea’s national MC, is also a fan of the Galaxy Z Flip series, further increasing its popularity.

Excitement is building for the upcoming release of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. According to reports, these phones will feature a larger cover screen, a new drop-shaped hinge for a thinner body, improved waterproof and dustproof capabilities, upgraded performance and battery life, and a range of vibrant colors including Vibrant Lemon Yellow and Mint Green.

The official release of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 is said to be on July 26, with pre-orders starting on August 8-10 and the phones launching on August 11. The pricing is expected to be similar to previous models.

As Korean dramas continue to influence pop culture, it’s clear that Samsung mobile phones hold a special place in the hearts of Korean consumers, as well as global fans of Korean entertainment. The Life Mobile App serves as a testament to the strong bond between Korean dramas and Samsung mobile devices, making them highly sought after and fashionably iconic.

