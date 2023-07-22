Chang Hao Elected as New Chairman of Chinese Go Association

Beijing, July 22 – Chang Hao has been elected as the new chairman of the Chinese Go Association during the 11th member congress held in Beijing on the morning of the 22nd. The congress was attended by representatives from Weiqi associations across the country, along with Liu Guoyong, a member of the party group of the State Sports General Administration and deputy director.

During the meeting, Lin Jianchao presented the work report on behalf of the Tenth Go Association, which was reviewed and approved by the attendees. In addition to electing a new head of the association, members of the executive committee were also elected.

Chang Hao was elected as the chairman, while Wang Runan, Nie Weiping, and Hua Yigang were elected as honorary chairmen. Zhu Guoping and Gu Li were elected as vice-chairmen, with Zhu Guoping also serving as the secretary-general. Furthermore, 13 members, including Jiang Weijie and Liu Shizhen, were elected as members of the executive committee.

Liu Guoyong emphasized the importance of aligning the Chinese Go Association’s work with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council in accelerating the construction of a sports power. He emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over Go work and enhance the association’s governance capabilities and levels.

The new leadership of the Chinese Go Association aims to promote the comprehensive development of the Chinese Go industry and continue to strengthen the association’s leadership team.

