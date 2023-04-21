The same sensor as ZV-E10: SONY FX10 video camera will be released soon | XFastest News

According to Sony alpharumors recently disclosed news, SONY FX109 is expected to be officially available before this summer.

It is reported that the model of FX10 is ILME-FX10, which is consistent with other cameras in the current FX series in appearance design, and adopts the latest BIONZ XR processor and new AI processor.

but,The sensor and other configurations of FX10 are basically consistent with the ZV-E10 launched by SONY.

ZV-E10 is a product launched by SONY in 2021. It uses an APS-C format Exmor CMOS sensor with 24.2 million effective pixels, which can shoot 4K videos or 120P upscaled videos.

In terms of positioning, ZV-E10 is a Vlog camera with simpler operation.

Compared with ZV-E10, the upcoming FX10 should be more professionally positioned,But the specific price and other specifications still need to wait for SONY to release more information.

