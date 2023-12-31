The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra appeared on the Walmart website before its launch

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has made an unexpected appearance on the Walmart website, providing a sneak peek into the features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Even though the official unveiling is still a few weeks away, the leaked information has left little to the imagination.

The listing on Walmart’s website reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with 256GB of internal storage in Titanium Black and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the version available on the website is for AT&T, a major telecommunications company in the United States. The page is still currently up, showcasing the phone and its specifications.

Some of the notable features mentioned in the description of the phone include the presence of Live Translate, Nightography Zoom, and Generative Edit. Live Translate will enable users to instantly speak foreign languages directly from the Samsung Phone application, while Nightography Zoom aims to enhance the quality of photos taken in low light conditions. Generative Edit will allow users to manipulate and delete objects in photos, as well as fill in empty spaces, though this feature will require a Samsung account login and an internet connection.

While the leaked information confirms much of what was expected from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it also hints at potential exciting capabilities that the smartphone will offer. The official presentation of the device is scheduled for January 17 in San José, California, and it is expected that there will be few surprises left to reveal at that time.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Walmart publication was later removed, with the retailer acknowledging its mistake. However, the leaked information had already been captured and shared by various news portals.

As anticipation for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to build, it remains to be seen how the leaked features and specifications will be received by consumers. Stay tuned for the official unveiling to see the full extent of what the highly anticipated smartphone has to offer.

Share this: Facebook

X

