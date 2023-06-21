The self-developed 5G base frequency makes Apple a big headache next year or still won’t see the iPhone SE 4 | XFastest News

Apple’s progress on the 5G baseband is far from as fast as expected, which has also led to a delay in the launch of the iPhone SE 4.

According to news from Apple’s supply chain, Apple is unlikely to release the fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024.

In a research note, analysts pointed out that Apple’s decision not to launch the iPhone SE 4 next year indirectly shows that the internal 5G chips will not be ready anytime soon.

According to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the first model of Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband is the iPhone SE 4. If there are no problems in the test, then the iPhone 16 will also be used. If the above news is true, then the overall progress will be delayed. up.

Some people in the industry said that compared with 4G, the 5G baseband is more difficult to implement, and the hardware design is simple, but it is a long and cumbersome process to jointly test signals with different telecom operators around the world.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022. It is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD screen, Touch ID, 5G, a 12-megapixel main camera and an A15 processor. The suggested price is US$429, which is one of Apple’s lowest-priced iPhone models. The first-generation and second-generation iPhone SE were released in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

