Zhang Jiajia’s new film “There’s a Small Shop by the Cloud” is officially launched and Peng Yuchang will play the leading actor Liu Shisan

Sohu Entertainment News The film of the same name adapted from Zhang Jiajia’s novel “There is a small shop on the edge of the cloud” officially announced for the first time today that Peng Yuchang will play the leading actor Liu Shisan. In the official announcement video, along with the song “To the Clouds”, Peng Yuchang appeared in the shape of Liu Shisan. The teenager was riding a bicycle, and with a wave of his hand, “Liu Shisan” in the book really came to the real world. The movie also revealed the opening poster at the same time, officially announcing that it will be officially launched on the same day as Zhang Jiajia’s birthday on June 22. With the birthday on the same day, it should be a year-long promise. In the boot poster, Liu Shisan opened the suitcase, which contained Yunbian Town under the mist and the canteen of his grandmother Wang Yingying. It was the place where he grew up, escaped and finally returned. The movie “There’s a Small Shop by the Clouds” is directed and written by Zhang Jiajia, the author of the original work, supervised by Zhang Jialu, and chief producer by Zhang Yu.

Zhang Jiajia joins hands with “Heavenly Chosen Liu Shisan” Peng Yuchang to reunite in Yunbian Town

It was published in 2018, and it will be filmed in 2022. Regarding the candidate for the soul character “Liu Shisan” in “There Is a Shop in the Clouds”, the discussion among book fans has never stopped. Among the many nominations, Peng Yuchang has become one of the ideal candidates for book fans with his super-adaptable temperament and appearance. The film officially announced today that Peng Yuchang will play this role. Peng Yuchang, who made his debut for the first time, changed into a costume and rode a bicycle, as if Liu Shisan had entered the real Yunbian Town from the book.

Just in time for the Dragon Boat Festival, Peng Yuchang and Zhang Jiajia reunited in Yunbian Town with the launch of “There’s a Small Shop in the Cloud”. The two have interacted many times before, and their fate has a long history. They join hands again, and there is a friendship of sympathy and sympathy in the handy tacit cooperation.

The boot poster is full of wandering thoughts and hidden details “Wang Yingying lives a long life” pokes heart and heals

In the opening poster, the wanderer opened his luggage, and what was packed in the suitcase was Yunbian Town, which was like a paradise under the clouds and mists, and Liu Shisan’s dream home – the canteen of his grandmother Wang Yingying. On the side of the suitcase, a line from Liu Shisan’s dream in the book is engraved stroke by stroke: “Wang Yingying lives a hundred years.” In the sharing of book fans, “Wang Yingying is a cheapskate” and “Wang Yingying lives a hundred years” often appear together. The former is Liu Shisan’s angry words when he was young, and the latter is Liu Shisan’s lifelong wish. The grandparents and grandchildren who depend on each other are clumsy in expressing their love, but they hide their love in every sentence of care that seems to be casual. In “There is a small shop by the cloud”, the cruelty and beauty of reality are often intertwined, and finally converge into a pastoral song that heals the soul.

In addition to the healing story, many viewers are looking forward to how the film will visually present the romantic beauty of Yunbian Town. The author of the original book, Zhang Jiajia, was born in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, and is an out-and-out Jiangnan native. In his written world, Yunbian Town has mountains and water, rice fields and reed flowers, mountains and haze, clouds of fire, and dragonflies and fireflies… It is a small town with beautiful scenery and far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The movie "There's a Small Shop by the Clouds" is directed and written by the original author Zhang Jiajia, supervised by Zhang Jialu, chief producer Zhang Yu, and starring Peng Yuchang. Officially launched on June 22.

