The Serie A 2023/24 calendar has been drawn: here’s how it was compiled

Waiting to figure out who will broadcast Serie A from 2024 for three or five years, this morning it was unveiled the calendar of the championship which will start on August 19th to finish in May due to Euro 2024. The championship organizer also revealed what were the criteria that led to the compilation of the programme.

First, it was confirmed the so-called “asymmetric calendar”: this means that the sequence of matches in the first round will be different from that of the second leg. This formula had already been used last season and aims to make matches more unpredictable.

Among others expected criteria:

There cannot be more than two pairs of consecutive home and/or away matches per group; In the event of two pairs of consecutive matches at home and/or away, one pair must necessarily be at home and the other away; The absolute alternation of home and away matches is foreseen for the following pairs: Empoli and Fiorentina, Inter and Milan, Juventus and Turin, Lazio and Rome;

At the level of pairingshowever, the Lega Serie A explains that the following rules have been applied to the compiler:

On the 1st, 2nd and 38th matchdays, in the midweek weekday shift (6th matchday) and in the matchday that precedes it (5th matchday), matches between Atalanta, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Milan, Naples and Roma are not possible, as well as the derbies of Milan, Rome and Turin and those of Campania and Tuscany; similarly, matches between the same teams, as well as derbies, are not possible on matchday 19 as they could involve teams participating in the Italian Super Cup, whose matches will necessarily have to be postponed to midweek matches; The derbies must all take place on different days (it will not be possible to have the Turin derby in conjunction with the Rome one, for example); The teams participating in the Champions League will not meet each other, much less with those participating in the Europa League and Conference League on matchdays 25, 28, 32 and 35.

The compilation also took into account the unavailability of the facilities for other particularly important city events. The complete calendar can be read directly through this address.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

