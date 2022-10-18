The Sims 4, a business simulation game produced by The Sim Studio and published by EA, is about to open for free, yes, it’s free to play. Due to the slow growth in the number of players in recent years, the company had to make a bold decision, and “The Sims 4” will officially open to the outside world on October 18, temporarily free to play (PC/host), the main body is free, and players do not need to Buy and play directly.

The game has been enjoying excellent reviews since its release. Players can create a life that is completely different from reality in free play, and the game is not bound by any factors. The settings of the building simulation in the game are very realistic. Here you can go from daily life to making friends, to holding parties and so on. This also means that the Sims community will have a large influx of new players temporarily, and the company believes that the free opening will cause an explosive growth in the number of players. And even if the current player growth is slow, the Sims 4 will have 30 million players in the summer of 2020 by relying on the previous management. By the end of 2020, the number of people has increased to more than 33 million. Some players are playing the game on Steam, and many others are playing on the Origin platform, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

When The Sims 4 becomes free-to-play on October 18, we may not know how many players will influx. But in fact, we most hope to see the announcement of “The Sims 5”, and hope that there will be news of this new work in the near future.

And if you like this game, you don’t have to hesitate when it is free to open, and you can play it directly. The biggest highlight of this game is “creating characters”. The game provides thousands of elements to create your own characters, or the characters around you. The appearance of other characters, and the game also supports offline stand-alone function, allowing players to enjoy playing.