“To give even more strength to our groups, enhancing the skills and resources we have, my indication as new group leaders is for the Honorable Alessandro Cattaneo in the Chamber and for Senator Licia Ronzulli in the Senate”. The leader of Fi Silvio Berlusconi writes in a letter to the blue parliamentarians in view of the election in the afternoon of the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate.

Silvio Berlusconi gives in, goes to Giorgia Meloni’s ‘home’, in via della Scrofa, and almost suffers a truce with the leader of Fratelli d’Italia. An hour and a half later, together they announce that the center-right will join the consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government. This is the news that marks – at least officially – the overcoming of the misunderstandings between the two leaders, which exploded on the day of the non-vote of Forza Italia to the President of the Senate, sharpened by the arm wrestling of the Knight to ‘save’ his loyal Licia Ronzulli ( lost battle) and resulted in ferocious notes on his former minister. The seal comes with the joint note of the two parties: “The meeting took place in an atmosphere of unity of purpose and maximum cordiality and collaboration”. Statements aside, the mood has changed and it is Meloni who translates it into words: “Now let’s look ahead and think about giving a government to the country”, she would have told him to go further. But Berlusconi is not convinced. In face to face, he insists for a long time that Elisabetta Casellati is in the government team – and it seems to have won it for her, with the Ministry of Reforms – the president of the Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, expressly asked the Ministry of Health and the role of vice premier for Antonio Tajani. When he comes out he is not satisfied, but he can only accept. In short, the remedial meeting ends with a forced truce, but necessary to get the center-right government off the ground. “The two leaders are working to give Italy a strong, cohesive and high-profile government as soon as possible – reads the note – which immediately gets to work to deal with emergencies” citing the commitment to the most important economic dossiers. urgent, starting with expensive energy. A result that Berlusconi reaches “reluctantly”. The blue patriarch does not hide his disappointment at having gone to Canossa, to the premier in pectore he meets at the headquarters of the Brothers of Italy. In via della Scrofa, in memory of the reporters, he never entered. Ignazio La Russa remembers it instead, recalling a visit by the Cav when the Social Movement was there. It is the second time of his political trip – the first was at the Nazareno by Matteo Renzi, on January 18, 2014 – and the change of location, compared to Arcore or Villa Grande, weighs heavily. Emblematic, in this sense, are the faces of the leaders, who speak and say other than the common note. At the exit, Berlusconi passes through the courtyard and gets into the car. Fixed gaze and straight face, the expression is more than perplexed. The hostess also seems a little pulled: when the former premier arrives, she welcomes him into the courtyard and hints at a smile. Perhaps to break the ice – as told by those nearby – the Cav apologizes for the delay (about half an hour, compared to 16 scheduled) but Meloni glosses over and leads him on. In addition to the novelty of the ‘where’, for the founder of FI the ‘how’ changes: he comes from FdI alone, none of his historical advisors supports him and the two speak face to face. Strictly alone, according to what we learn, it is not known whether at the request of Meloni. With the summit underway, La Russa spreads confidence: “It will certainly go well, I hope so and I am convinced”, he tells reporters, perhaps confirming the role of mediator attempted in recent days. Matteo Salvini is also optimistic: “The owls and the left have been denied, the center-right is determined to participate in consultations with a unitary delegation – he reiterates – to then offer as soon as possible a government that meets the expectations of the Italians”. Even more satisfied seems Francesco Lollobrigida, Melonian right arm: “This time too the vultures will remain without food”. It is he who also advances the hope that the new government “can take the oath next week and present itself to the Chambers for trust”. An auspice dictated by the possible timing for the new government: once the office is given, the consultations could begin between Thursday or Friday (in the latter case, President Mattarella would wait for the end of the European Council which would close on Friday afternoon) to arrive at oath Sunday or Monday.

Five ministries, as many as the League which, however, also counts +1, that is Giancarlo Giorgetti to the Economy, considered by some to be a technician. On the day when the center-right reassembles the clash of the last week, the government team also begins to take shape, which everyone wants “strong” and “cohesive”. And above all, ready as soon as Sergio Mattarella were to appoint Giorgia Meloni for the new government. The leader of Fdi grants the ally of Forza Italia that “equal dignity” invoked since the outcome of the polls, where the Azzurri were penalized despite the electoral percentage very close to that of the League, due to the subdivision of the constituencies. But Silvio Berlusconi, at least for now, does not get the most coveted loot: the Ministry of Justice, the premier in pectore holds the point, will go to Carlo Nordio, retired magistrate and newly elected deputy of the Brothers of Italy. For Elisabetta Casellati, Fi’s favorite for the role of Keeper of the Seals, the doors of a new Reform Ministry could open instead (there is no such delegation in the Draghi government). University and research and PA should also be included in the blue portfolio: in the first case the box could be occupied by Annamaria Bernini while for the post-Brunetta we are talking about Alessandro Cattaneo or even Sestino Giacomoni, both could also go to preside over the Mef as undersecretaries . Nothing to do even for the Mise while, in the scheme outlined in via della Scrofa, Fi would conquer the ministry of ecological transition. Gilberto Pichetto would go in place of Roberto Cingolani but the energy could return to via Veneto, with the Economic Development which in this case would go to Guido Crosetto. “I’m abroad, I don’t know anything” tweeted the co-founder of Fdi, a recurring name in totoministri, hypothesized in various roles, including that of undersecretary to the presidency of the Council. Forza Italia would be responsible for the Farnesina with Antonio Tajani who, in the request of the Knight, should also cover the role of deputy premier. A reflection on this would still be open but even in the Lega home the double role of Matteo Salvini, deputy premier and minister of Infrastructures is taken for granted. The other 4 ministries for the Via Bellerio party (in addition to the Mef, out of quota) would be Agriculture, where the current Undersecretary Gian Marco Centinaio remains in pole, Regional Affairs and autonomy destined for Roberto Calderoli after the step back compared to the presidency of the Senate, the Ministry of the Interior where the strongest name remains that of the prefect Matteo Piantedosi, who has already held the role of head of cabinet when Salvini was at the Viminale. The fourth ministry could be education or family – for which the name of Simona Baldassare circulates – or even disability, which at first it seemed the current minister Erika Stefani could remain, even if her quotations would be decreasing. . At the work, everyone seems to agree at the moment Marina Calderone, who leads the council of the order of labor consultants. At Palazzo Chigi, as undersecretary to the presidency, Meloni should bring with him the very trusted Giovanbattista Fazzolari but in recent days it was hypothesized, in the event that Fazzolari had assumed the powers to implement the program, also to a technical figure. One name was that of Giuseppe Chiné, the current head of the cabinet of Daniele Franco. But it is said that Giorgetti has asked to keep him at the Mef, if it is really his turn to sit at Quintino Sella’s desk. The health box still disputed between Fi and Fdi (with the names of Bertolaso ​​and Rocca) is still uncovered. Energy “, writes the president of Forza Italia on social media, Silvio Berlusconi palso posting a photo with the leader of FdI, both smiling.

THE POST OF SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Listen to “Peace Summit between Meloni and Berlusconi (by Anna Laura Bussa)” on Spreaker.