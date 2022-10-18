REANA DEL ROJALE. The Municipality of Reana del Rojale bought the building of the former Sayonara night club in Remugnano. After a complex and long procedure, made more articulated also by the presence of mortgages now canceled, the local authority has become the owner of the building that has been lying in a dilapidated condition for years.

Due to the structural degradation, and in particular of the asbestos sheets that make up the roof, the area is also at risk for the health of the residents, as the asbestos components are crumbling and could release fine dust.

Now this issue will be definitively resolved as the structure will be demolished within a couple of months. “I express great satisfaction with the purchase of the former Sayonara building – says the mayor Emiliano Canciani -, since we are thus starting a further important point in our electoral program”.

The mayor – who in recent days carried out an inspection with the councilors Franco Fattori and Tiziano Cautero and the technical office manager Luca Rizzi – explains that “the acquisition was possible thanks to a regional contribution of 54 thousand euros which allowed cover the entire amount useful for taking over both the building and the land belonging to the same property. Now a further 170 thousand euros of municipal own funds will be needed, already in the budget, in order to proceed with the demolition of the structure and with the reclamation of the area ».

This operation on the former Sayonara area is part of a wider acquisition project also of the neighboring land in order to create a new park on site that will benefit the community.

The owners of the plots have already agreed to the amicable agreement procedure to facilitate the procedures relating to expropriations.

It will take about 50,000 euros, already available as the Municipality’s own resources, to reimburse the owners and it has already taken about 20,000 euros to start the design of the park, which will see its completion in the spring of 2024.

This park will cost an additional 650 thousand euros that the local authority already has available as its own resources. The area will extend over approximately 10,000 square meters and will be connected to the Valle cycle path, which is under construction.

The idea of ​​the municipal administration is to provide play areas for children, a multipurpose field, a refreshment area, a fitness trail, a picnic area and a space for setting up outdoor shows.

The draft of the project, however, will have to pass through the appropriate council commissions to establish in detail the contents of the attractions and activities on which to focus. “Once the park is built – concludes the mayor Canciani – areas of municipal property will be freed up in the territory that can thus be used for other needs, such as for example the walking of dogs that many citizens are requesting”.