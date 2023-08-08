The solar power plant on the balcony

A mini solar power plant for the balcony: This is what the Graz startup EET offers with its “SolMate” systems. The young company already sees itself as the European market leader in its field and recently made an investment worth millions.

Christoph Grimmer, founder and CEO of EET, is a guest in the podcast. The topics:

The SolMate systems and where they are used How EET has benefited from the renewable energy boom since it was founded in 2017 How EET emerged as a spin-off from Graz University of Technology The new investment and what is being planned with it EET’s plans for the future Why the solar boom is only just beginning begins

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time feedback@trendingtopics.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

