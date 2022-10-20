Home Technology The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful World”, the action RPG “New This Wonderful World”, which challenges “Death Game”, is released- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful World”, the action RPG “New This Wonderful World”, which challenges “Death Game”, is released- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful World”, the action RPG “New This Wonderful World”, which challenges “Death Game”, is released- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The New This Wonderful World is an action role-playing game co-developed by Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts team and Hand Studios, the sequel to The Wonderful World, which premiered on July 27, 2021 Launched on Switch and PS4 platforms.

＜Story＞

Shibuya seemed a little different that day…? The protagonist Rindo accidentally got a mysterious badge,
Unconsciously, he was involved in a “game of death”.

Only one’s own possibility can change destiny.
This is an action RPG in which the protagonist Rindo risks his own life to challenge the unfair “Grim Reaper Game”.

The streets of Shibuya are designed with new 3D technology like stop-motion animation.
Immersive and intense supernatural combat.
Unpredictable plots are depicted in comic style.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1647550/NEO_The_World_Ends_with_You/

See also  Iveco: the watchword is electrification - la Repubblica

You may also like

Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on...

Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000...

Amazon, the first criminal complaint in Italy against...

A new generation of Apple TV 4K debuts,...

Amazon, criminal complaint against companies that publish fake...

[Adobe MAX]Image editing enhances cloud + collaboration with...

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz Bring Premium Immersive ‘Spatial...

SONY INZONE H3 H7 H9 gaming headset out...

3DMark DLSS functional test project officially supports NVIDIA...

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy