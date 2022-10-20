The New This Wonderful World is an action role-playing game co-developed by Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts team and Hand Studios, the sequel to The Wonderful World, which premiered on July 27, 2021 Launched on Switch and PS4 platforms.

＜Story＞

Shibuya seemed a little different that day…? The protagonist Rindo accidentally got a mysterious badge,

Unconsciously, he was involved in a “game of death”.

Only one’s own possibility can change destiny.

This is an action RPG in which the protagonist Rindo risks his own life to challenge the unfair “Grim Reaper Game”.

The streets of Shibuya are designed with new 3D technology like stop-motion animation.

Immersive and intense supernatural combat.

Unpredictable plots are depicted in comic style.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1647550/NEO_The_World_Ends_with_You/