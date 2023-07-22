The Stromer that takes the most getting used to has had its day

Car manufacturers around the world are outdoing each other with new electric cars. While new models are constantly being thrown onto the market, manufacturers are also shedding some older models. Now it hits one of the most unusual e-cars that you can meet on German roads.

Renault is breaking up: Mini-E-Car Twizy is no longer built

Renault mucks out: With the Twizy must give way to one of the most unusual electric vehicles that have come onto the market around the world. The The French carmaker will stop production in September 2023. So there is not much time to prepare for the abrupt end.

The horror at the end of the Twizy should still be limited: Renault sold over 33,000 units worldwide. By June 2023, around 6,000 of the small electric speedsters registered in Germany (Source: Renault). The probability of meeting one of them on the street is therefore rather low – in contrast to Renault’s electric flagship Zoe, for which the end is also in sight. If you haven’t seen the Twizy yet, this is what the unusual mini streamer looks like:

The Twizy has had its day at Renault. (Image Source: IMAGO/Xinhua)

The Twizy was less impressive with its success or grandiose technical features. Depending on the version, the small city car creates 80 or even just 45 km/h. The latter is considered a light motor vehicle that can be driven from the age of 15 with a category AM driving license. The small battery is enough according to the manufacturer inner-city for a range of 90 to 100 km, depending on the engine.

The heirs of the Twizy? Stellantis gives mini e-cars a new chance

But the Twizy has left its mark: The siblings Opel Rocks-e, Citroën Ami and the new Fiat Topolino all hit the same mark that Renault will leave to the competition from September. Whether there is one successor to the Twizy is unclear. In any case, the current trend is clearly moving away from small electric vehicles.

Mini electric cars like Renault’s Twizy are practical and environmentally friendly, but they look different:

In addition, Renault was early with the Twizy with an all-electric vehicle. When the machines are stopped in September, the idiosyncratic, two-row two-seater will have a hard time 12 years under his belt. Renault presented a first concept in 2009 and the market launch in Germany in 2012.

The French were even earlier than that BMW with the i3, the as Germany’s first real electric car is applicable. In the meantime, Bayern have also turned off the juice.

