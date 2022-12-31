The Switch Pro is not out Foreign media pointed out that Nintendo will directly launch the next-generation console, but it may turn into a decline｜Nintendo Switch consoles have been available for nearly 6 years. According to the life cycle of general game consoles, Switch should already have a next-generation or semi Therefore, the rumors about “Switch Pro” have never stopped in the past one or two years. According to a recent report by the foreign game news media “Digital Foundry”, Nintendo may have had a Switch Pro-related plan, but eventually shelved it.



Or there used to be a Switch Pro but it’s been shelved

According to John Linneman, a senior foreign game reporter, in his podcast and Digital Foundry’s annual review video, after talking with several game developers, he said that Nintendo probably planned to launch a half-generation upgrade at some point. Switch Pro ( Reporter’s note: It may be that some developers have obtained new development machines from Nintendo), but after the launch of the OLED version of Switch, there will be no follow-up, probably planning to launch the next-generation console directly. And he also believes that this new host will not be launched in 2023, in other words, there will be a successor to Switch in 2024 at the earliest.

Switch Pro network concept image

There have been rumors about the Switch Pro as early as the beginning of 2021. The rumors or leaks at that time generally pointed out that the Switch Pro will use the Tegra X1 chip, which has the same portable mode and docking mode as the Switch, and can support 4K output in the docking mode.

After reading the relevant reports, some netizens said that it is no wonder that the games of Pokémon Arceus and Pokémon Noble have such low performance, frame drop and many bugs. It may be that they were originally developed with the specifications of Switch Pro, but they disappeared in the end. The Switch Pro is what it is now on the less powerful Switch.

It is also worth mentioning that John Linneman also talked about the history of Nintendo’s “prosperity must decline”: after the poor performance of the Nintendo Game Cube, Nintendo launched the Wii, which sold more than 100 million units; One of the worst-selling consoles in Nintendo history. According to the statistics of the video game data database VGChartz, the current global sales of Switch (including Lite and OLED versions) have reached 118.2 million units, surpassing the cumulative sales of PS4. The current Switch can be said to be at the peak of Nintendo, but According to historical development, maybe Nintendo’s next console will “explode to death” again.

