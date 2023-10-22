SEGA Unveils New Strategy Simulation RPG ‘Persona 5 Tactics’ with Exciting Gameplay Elements and Multiple Platform Release

SEGA Announces Release Date and Platforms for ATLUS’s New RPG “Persona 5 Tactics”

SEGA has unveiled exciting new details about the upcoming strategy simulation RPG “Persona 5 Tactics” developed by ATLUS. The game, set to be released on November 17, 2023, will be available on multiple platforms including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

One of the key features of “Persona 5 Tactics” is the inclusion of “missions” which players can tackle after reaching a certain level in the main story. These missions offer special mechanisms and clearance conditions, and each mission comes with its own unique story. Players can enjoy engaging in dialogue with their partners and upon completion, they will receive GP that can be used to cultivate skill trees.

The missions include levels with challenging mechanics such as eliminating all enemies within one round, using melee attacks to fly and carry boxes, and utilizing explosive barrels. These levels provide a refreshing change from ordinary battles and are sure to keep players entertained.

In addition to earning GP and leveling up skill trees, completing missions also grants players the ability to generate powerful personas. This adds an extra layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay experience.

Another exciting feature in “Persona 5 Tactics” is the “REPLAY” function, which allows players to revisit and challenge previously completed levels in the secret base. By doing so, players can earn experience points, money, personality masks, and other clearance rewards, which are crucial for strengthening team members.

Furthermore, each level in the game has three achievement goals called “AWARD” which test players’ skills and strategic thinking. These goals include completing a level within 0 turns or without losing the ability to fight. Successfully achieving these goals not only enhances the experience points and money earned but also adds an extra sense of accomplishment to the gameplay.

The inheritable elements in “Persona 5 Tactics” offer repeatable playability, allowing players to start a new game while retaining certain progress and items from the previous playthrough. This feature is especially beneficial for players aiming to collect 100% of the Persona book or tackle high-difficulty levels.

For fans who can’t wait to embark on their “Persona 5 Tactics” journey, SEGA is offering an early access bonus. Players who pre-order the game will receive a limited-time bonus that includes the ability to summon special personas “Orpheus, the God of Thieves” and “Izanagi, the God of Thieves” in the game’s DLC.

Additionally, alongside the release of the game, a new DLC story titled “Repaint Your Heart” will also be available. This DLC features the highly anticipated characters “Akechi Goro” and “Yoshizawa Kasumi” as they investigate the mystery behind the graffiti known as “Yasen” and the enigmatic masked artist “Guernica.” Players can expect a different gameplay experience, new stages, and formidable enemies in this exciting expansion.

SEGA has also reassured players that the official release version of “Persona 5 Tactics” will support Traditional Chinese subtitles.

As the release date draws nearer, be sure to keep an eye out for more updates and announcements from SEGA regarding “Persona 5 Tactics.”