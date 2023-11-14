The Talos Principle 2: Delving into the Post-Human Era with Cats and Mystery

“The Talos Principle 2” Receives Rave Reviews 7 Days After Release

The highly acclaimed philosophical puzzle game “The Talos Principle 2” is another masterpiece from the world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital and the development team Croteam. It has received overwhelming praise 7 days since its release. In the game, you can enjoy amazing environment creation, thought-provoking plot stories, various tangled background secrets, and of course various puzzles that will burn your brain first and satisfy later.

But, of course, everyone loves cats. From leisurely wandering around the streets of “New Jerusalem” to living alone apart from your friends, you can see the shadows of various cats in this game. It seems that even if humans can no longer exist in living bodies, the love for cats will still be deeply engraved in human nature. This is why the latest game trailer will feature people’s favorite furry companions.

Looking into why the development team Croteam loves cats so much, Jonas and Verena Kyratzes, the screenwriters of “The Law of Talos 2” said: “Unlike dogs, they do not fall in love with humans ‘automatically’ or ‘without a doubt’ , but it depends on how we treat it. Cats, in many ways, also symbolize a kind of mystery to us.”

“As Alexandra Drennan, the planner of the “Laws of Talos” series, said, humans have an internal need to decipher all mysteries. Maybe we love cats because they are an unsolvable mystery to us.”

