the three-day journey begins

The WMF – We Make Future, International Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation inaugurates a new edition of discoveries, inspirations and connections at the service of building a better future. The event organized by Search On Media Group and inaugurated this morning at the Rimini fair, will meet until Saturday June 17th an exceptional selection of creative minds, innovators, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts from around the world. 85 countries representedmore than 1.000 speaker involved, 670 exhibitors e 1,300 between startups and investors. The WMF is the beating heart of the world of innovation.

“We are here to build the future together,” he said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF during the opening ceremony “This is not an event – he continued – “it is a platform for building the future where for years we have been trying to bring together themes some time ago they could appear to be opposites: fight against the mafia, digital, accessibility… we have to realize how interconnected everything is”. and continues “We human beings should take a step back and put society at the centre. If we approach the technology and the challenges that lie ahead in this way, then we will be able to build a better future together. In these three days, also thanks to all of you who are here, Italy is the capital of innovation and also of inclusion.”

The event sees as Main Sponsor the Emilia Romagna region and is sponsored by the Emilia-Romagna Region and by: the Municipality of Bologna, the Italian Space Agency, Sport and Health Spa, Invitalia, the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly and the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces. With the bold mission of shaping the future, improving it through the tools of digital and social innovation, WMF – We Make Future is in fact a global platform for building the future, as well as an accelerator of culture, training and technological and digital innovation.

The 2023 edition will bring to light a multidimensional event, with a program full of training, inspirational talks, conferences, masterclasses, exhibitions and tool presentations – beyond 90 training internships present – and still live concerts and shows. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of our time’s brightest thinkers, industry experts and visionaries as they share their knowledge, experiences and perspectives on the future. Also among the most awaited guests Manuel Castells, Sir Tim Berners-Lee e Jerry Kaplan that some will face

among the hottest topics globally, such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, social impact entrepreneurship and many other cutting-edge topics, for a Mainstage with a vast schedule.

On the fairgrounds they will be 670 exhibitors which, from all over the world, they will offer to the audience that counts beyond 60,000 attendance and is made up of an audience of professionals, companies, investors and enthusiasts who share their same passion for the future with the best of the latest cutting-edge technologies.

Show, entertainment and sustainable future

The WMF, in addition to being a certified international fair, is an authentic Festival of innovation and creativity. Live concerts, artistic performances, performances and shows are scheduled for a celebration of art, technology and innovation. Participants will be immersed in a stimulating environment that will inspire them to look beyond the confines of the present. The concerts of Dardus e Dargen D’Amico while the following day it will be up to Samuel Romano e N.A.I.P entertain the audience. Numerous activities await participants from companies and startups during the three days: a real journey to discover the future, where you can acquire useful tools to build it so that it is truly sustainable.

WMF – International Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation

The appointment with the WMF, the international event entirely dedicated to the world of innovation, is back on 15, 16 and 17 June 2023. The 2023 edition, scheduled at the Rimini Fair, brings together the best of digital and social innovation, the main national and international players, startups and investors, institutions, universities and non-profit organizations in the sector. With more than 60,000 attendees from 85 countries, more than 1,000 speakers and guests from all over the world, 1,300 startups and investors, and over 90 internships, now in its 11th edition, the WMF is the international reference fair for the world of innovation. The event is conceived and produced by Search On Media Group.

Search On Media Group

Since 2004, the company has aimed at spreading digital culture by managing communities, supporting sharing activities and carrying out strategic and operational consultancy, with the Search On Consulting department, in the Digital Marketing and Digital Transformation sector for large companies. The Education Business Unit – which organizes the WMF and other training events – and the ibrida.io platform – which manages online, hybrid and offline events, in a customizable and flexible way – are born from the experience and professionalism of Search On Media Group.

