The beloved Nakurulu and her eagle mahaha are making headlines for the Samurai DLC in a matter of weeks, coming to The King of Fighters XV. At Game Show Cologne the other day, we could try it out and talk to producer Yasushi Oda, but the talk about Kamuy took us to another game and a different platform. Specifically, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo Switch.

Why? Because at the end of 2019, when Smash’s new DLC character will be from SNK, rumor has it that it might be the female fighter to join the roster, not Terry Bogard’s most obvious choice, as the samurai Shaw will come shortly after Nintendo hybrid.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m really not sure where such a rumor would come from,” Oda-san laughs in the video, “because it was originally planned from the beginning to be Terry, but, you know, Thinking about it now, I think it just goes to show that there are so many of her fans in the community that they really want to see her in a game like this, and even go retweet.”

Regardless, Smash players on Switch can always pretend to be Nakurulu, whose Mii costume was released as part of Challenger Pack 4.

But when it comes to Smash and Switch, we have to ask something else.

“Yeah, so obviously, if you do have a Switch, you know, we have a lot of retro content and you can play pretty much every SNK retro fighting game out there”, when asked about playing KoF anywhere and possibly When adapting the last entry, Oda-san emphasized this, “We did research a lot, all the way down to King of Fighters XIV and even XV. One of the biggest problems with KoF is that when you have three characters, you have to load up between rounds. into all their assets. It really doesn’t fit within the specs and technical constraints of the Switch. That’s one thing that’s really bothering us, we’d love to do it, we’ve been thinking about it, but have no plans at the moment.

